2 police stations sealed after COVID-19 infects cop

Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI): Two police stations here have been sealed partially after a head constable was tested positive for COVID-19. According to police, the infected head constable was overseeing the arrangements to quarantine people who came from Mumbai.

"Yes," Superintendent of Police of Mandya district Parashurama K told PTI when asked about the head constable being tested positive for COVID-19. He said the two police stations have been sealed to disinfect them.

"We are disinfecting the two police stations. At the time of infection, the police officers were working at the neighbouring police station. Some of our officers and men are quarantined till further reports are received," Parashurama added..