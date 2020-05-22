Sleeping man shot dead by in Bengal village

Sleeping man shot dead by in Bengal villagePTI | Dhubulia | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:12 IST
A group of men entered a house at a village in Nadia district of West Bengal around 7 in the morning and shot dead a man who was sleeping, police said. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Sadikul Sheikh, was staying in his in-laws' place at Charmahatpur under the jurisdiction of Dhubulia police station since his marriage two years ago.
"Land dispute in the family may have resulted in the killing," a police officer said. Sheikh, who was engaged in farming in the village, died on the spot.
The accused, sons of the brother of Sheikh's father- in-law, were absconding..
