20 Shramik special trains with migrants on board stuck in MP

About 20 special trains carrying thousands of migrants have been stuck at different places in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh since Friday morning as they did not get signal clearance due to some technical problems, officials said. These north-bound trains had entered Madya Pradesh after starting their journey in some other states, they said.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has instructed the officials to make arrangements of food and water for the passengers of these stucks trains. Khandwa Collector Anay Dwivedi said that six trains carrying the migrants to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been stopped in Khandwa and some in Burhanpur due to some technical glitch.

"A number of special trains have been stopped due to delayed signal clearance. The administration has been making arrangements to provide water and food to the passengers," he said. Burhanpur Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach said that as many as 12 trains carrying migrants have been stopped at different stations in the district due to non-clearance of signals.

He said that the routes of 21 other trains have been diverted to Nagpur after talks with the officials of Bhusawal Railway Division. Adhayach said that food and water is being provided to the passengers by the administration.

Meanwhile, sources in Bhopal Railway Division told PTI that the number of special trains coming from Maharashtra and Gujarat has increased and the railway administration has to distribute food packets and water to the passengers at different stations, which take times before a go-ahead. So, the trains are being delayed in getting clearances from next stations, they said.

Burhanpur station manager Vinay Mehta said that about 20 trains have been stopped in Khandwa-Bhusawal rail section due to non-clearance to signals. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave information about the stoppage of trains at different stations.

"Some trains passing through our state have stopped today at different places in Burhanpur due to technical fault. The district collector, administration and local citizens are serving so that the passengers do not face any kind of trouble in the scorching heat," he said.

In another tweet, the CM said that the administration has made arrangements for water, food and fruits for the passengers. "I am in constant touch with the Burhanpur Collector.

All trains are being diverted to their respective destinations by removing the technical glitches," Chouhan said..