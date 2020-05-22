Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 Shramik special trains with migrants on board stuck in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:32 IST
20 Shramik special trains with migrants on board stuck in MP

About 20 special trains carrying thousands of migrants have been stuck at different places in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh since Friday morning as they did not get signal clearance due to some technical problems, officials said. These north-bound trains had entered Madya Pradesh after starting their journey in some other states, they said.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has instructed the officials to make arrangements of food and water for the passengers of these stucks trains. Khandwa Collector Anay Dwivedi said that six trains carrying the migrants to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been stopped in Khandwa and some in Burhanpur due to some technical glitch.

"A number of special trains have been stopped due to delayed signal clearance. The administration has been making arrangements to provide water and food to the passengers," he said. Burhanpur Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach said that as many as 12 trains carrying migrants have been stopped at different stations in the district due to non-clearance of signals.

He said that the routes of 21 other trains have been diverted to Nagpur after talks with the officials of Bhusawal Railway Division. Adhayach said that food and water is being provided to the passengers by the administration.

Meanwhile, sources in Bhopal Railway Division told PTI that the number of special trains coming from Maharashtra and Gujarat has increased and the railway administration has to distribute food packets and water to the passengers at different stations, which take times before a go-ahead. So, the trains are being delayed in getting clearances from next stations, they said.

Burhanpur station manager Vinay Mehta said that about 20 trains have been stopped in Khandwa-Bhusawal rail section due to non-clearance to signals. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave information about the stoppage of trains at different stations.

"Some trains passing through our state have stopped today at different places in Burhanpur due to technical fault. The district collector, administration and local citizens are serving so that the passengers do not face any kind of trouble in the scorching heat," he said.

In another tweet, the CM said that the administration has made arrangements for water, food and fruits for the passengers. "I am in constant touch with the Burhanpur Collector.

All trains are being diverted to their respective destinations by removing the technical glitches," Chouhan said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia stabilised

President Vladimir Putin said Friday the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, creating a positive environment for easing restrictions, as officials defended the countrys data on deaths against claims they were being under-repo...

India's coronavirus cases rise by 6,088 to over 1.18 lakh, recovery rate nears 41%

India on Friday saw the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088 with the total number of cases rising to 1,18,447 and the recovery rate now nearly 41 per cent. The Health Ministry said 148 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The...

Thailand delays data law by a year as pandemic stalls preparations

Thailand has given businesses another year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations. The Personal Data Protection Act became law in May last year with a one-year tra...

French court orders insurer Axa to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses

A Paris commercial court has ruled that French insurer Axa will have to pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurants lawyer said on Friday.Stephane Manigold, who owns four restaurants in Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020