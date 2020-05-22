5-yr-old speech and hearing impaired child reunites with family hours after going missing

Hours after he went missing from his locality in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, a five-year-old speech and hearing impaired child was reunited with his family with the assistance of a frontline COVID-19 volunteer, police said on Friday. On Wednesday evening, constable Ravi was on his beat duty when he found the child weeping near Lakkad Market at Agra Canal Road in Kalindi Kunj, they said. When the constable found that the child was speech and hearing impaired, he informed his senior officers who then formed teams to trace the child's parents

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said photographs of the child were shared on different Whatsapp groups including those of COVID-19 volunteers. Announcements were also made by public address system in nearby areas and enquiry was also conducted, police said

With the help of a frontline COVID-19 volunteer, Amit Awasthi, the parents of the missing child were traced and the child was reunited with his family, he said. The boy's father works as auto driver and the family live in JJ Colony at Madanpur Khadar in Kalindi Kunj. During the course of enquiry, it was found that on Wednesday, the child lost his way back home while playing in his locality due to darkness, the DCP said.