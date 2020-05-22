HP's Hamirpur district reports 14 new corona cases
Fourteen cases of COVID-19 were reported from Hamirpur district on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the State to 166.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:05 IST
Fourteen cases of COVID-19 were reported from Hamirpur district on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the State to 166.
Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur district, while earlier in the day, 12 fresh cases of corona had been reported in Hamirpur, said District Magistrate Harikesh Meena. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamirpur district
- COVID