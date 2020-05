J&K: Mobile internet services restored in Srinagar

Internet services on mobile devices were restored in Srinagar on Friday after remaining suspended for four days in the wake of killing of a Hizbul Mujahideen commander in an encounter in the city. "Mobile internet services at 2G speed were restored in Srinagar this evening, " an official said. Internet services in the city were suspended on Tuesday after the killing of Junaid Sehrai, a divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, in an encounter with security forces in Nawakadal area of the city.