7 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 153

7 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 153PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:42 IST
Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the state's tally to 153 cases. The latest cases were reported from the districts of Dehradun (3), Udham Singh Nagar (2) and Haridwar (2), a state health department bulletin said.
As many as 56 coronavirus affected patients out of a total of 153 have recovered so far, the bulletin stated. One coronavirus patient had died few weeks ago at AIIMS, Rishikesh.
