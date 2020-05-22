7 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 153

Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the state's tally to 153 cases. The latest cases were reported from the districts of Dehradun (3), Udham Singh Nagar (2) and Haridwar (2), a state health department bulletin said.

As many as 56 coronavirus affected patients out of a total of 153 have recovered so far, the bulletin stated. One coronavirus patient had died few weeks ago at AIIMS, Rishikesh.