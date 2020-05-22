Maha: Thane civic body bans coronavirus tests at pvt lab chain

Maha: Thane civic body bans coronavirus tests at pvt lab chainPTI | Thane | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:45 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation onFriday stopped a private laboratory chain from conductingnovel coronavirus tests
An official release from TMC said civic chief VijaySinghal has banned labs operated by the Thyrocare chain toconduct coronavirus tests as "erroneous" reports were given insix cases
Thyrocare is on the Indian Council of MedicalResearch's list of laboratories that can carry out suchtesting amid the outbreak.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane Municipal Corporation
- Thyrocare