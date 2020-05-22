40 new cases of COVID-19 in J-K
Forty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 1,489.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:35 IST
Forty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 1,489. A media bulletin from the administration of UT of Jammu and Kashmir said that "40 new COVID19 cases (33 from Kashmir division and 7 from Jammu division) reported since yesterday."
The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory is 1,489 so far. The media bulletin said: "36 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals today. One from Jammu division and 35 from Kashmir division." (ANI)
