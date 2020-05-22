40 new cases of COVID-19 in J-K

Forty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 1,489. A media bulletin from the administration of UT of Jammu and Kashmir said that "40 new COVID19 cases (33 from Kashmir division and 7 from Jammu division) reported since yesterday."

The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory is 1,489 so far. The media bulletin said: "36 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals today. One from Jammu division and 35 from Kashmir division." (ANI)