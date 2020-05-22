Left Menu
Maha considering to start TV production, resuming shooting in Film City

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told the Indian Broadcasting Foundation that Maharashtra government is considering to start TV production following all precautions and will also look into the possibility of resumption of shooting in Film City, which is suspended due to lockdown.

Updated: 22-05-2020 23:45 IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Today CM Uddhav Thackeray had a meeting with Indian Broadcasting Foundation where he told them that Maharashtra govt is considering to start TV production following all precautions. Govt will also look into the possibility if shooting can be started in Film City," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

"Chief Minister has instructed Secretary to have discussions with all stakeholders and chalk out a plan in this regard as soon as possible," CMO tweeted. (ANI)

