Delhi govt orders reopening of 66 private liquor shops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:55 IST
Delhi government's excise department on Friday allowed 66 private liquor shops to reopen but asked the owners to follow the odd-even rule, an official said. The official said only 66 private liquor stores have so far complied with the government's order and they have been given permission to reopen. They have been allowed to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in accordance with the government's order. Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four government corporations – Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store – while 389 are owned by private individuals.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls and not allowed to open till May 31 when the fourth phase of lockdown ends..

