Uttar Pradesh reports 232 COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 5,735

With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735 on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 00:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735 on Friday. "120 persons have recovered taking the tally of discharged patients to 3,324. The death toll in the state stands at 152 while the active cases are 2,259," the State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 48,534 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 66,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

