Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25

Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-05-2020
The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said markets in the district will open from May 25 on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm. Two days' time has been given to shopkeepers to make arrangements to ensure social distancing, it said.
District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that in case the markets open on Saturday, people would rush to shop and there is a risk of spreading of COVID-19. Markets across the district will open from 10 am to 5 pm, he said.
All markets will remain closed every Sunday to avoid overcrowding, he added. Pandey said markets in Indirapuram and Vaishali will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Raj Nagar district centre shopping complexes will open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The schedule for the entire district has been issued to traders' associations for circulation among the masses, he said..
