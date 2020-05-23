Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur govt sets up 2 dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centres for transgenders

The Manipur government has set up two dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centres for the people of the transgender community in the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 23-05-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 05:44 IST
Manipur govt sets up 2 dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centres for transgenders
A dedicated Transgender Quarantine Centre has also been set up at Government ldeal Blind School, Takyelpat, Imphal West to quarantine those coming from Green zone.. Image Credit: ANI

The Manipur government has set up two dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centres for the people of the transgender community in the state. "The centres are located at the Government Blind School, Takyelpat in Imphal West for those coming from green and orange zone and at Maria Montessori Higher Secondary School, Koirengei, Imphal East for those coming from the Red zone," said Mala Lisham, Programme Officer, Social Welfare Department.

Imphal's East quarantine centre has the capacity to accommodate 25 persons while Imphal West centre 20. "We came across certain proposals from certain sectors and from some activists highlighting the problems faced by transgender people while their stay in community quarantine centres being run in different districts and assembly constituencies," she said.

"Today we have admitted two trans-women with us here at Imphal West quarantine centre," she added. Further, the Health Department has provided masks, sanitisers, gloves, PPEs, goggles, sodium hypochlorite solution, etc for use in the transgender quarantine Centre at Takyelpat.

There are 66,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Alert in Agra over locust invasion

The Agra administration on Friday has issued an alert to farmers over a likely locust attack in the district. A swarm of locusts is headed towards the area from Karauli in Rajasthan, said an official. We got information that swarm of locust...

Unisex salon in Surat restricts 'walk-in' entries, equips staff with PPE kits

A unisex salon in Surat is giving services to customers following the norms of social distancing and taking other necessary precautions to keep coronavirus infection at bay. Further, entry is strictly based on prior appointment and walk-ins...

U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on ...

Judge approves sale of Venezuela's prized US-refineries

A US judge on Friday approved moving forward with the sale of Venezuelas prized US-based CITGO refineries, allowing a Canadian mining company to collect USD 1.4 billion it lost in a decade-old takeover in the South American nation by the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020