4 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally at 172
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, as per information provided by Jivanand Chauhan, CMO Mandi.ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 08:11 IST
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, as per information provided by Jivanand Chauhan, CMO Mandi. All four had arrived from Mumbai recently. While one was on home quarantine, the other three were in institutional quarantine.
With four new cases, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state reached 172, including 110 active cases. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country till 9 am on Friday is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases. While 48,533 patients have either been cured or discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Two more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 54
Three more coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh
Strengthen institutional quarantine facilities in all districts: Himachal Pradesh CM
COVID-19: Two more cases detected in Himachal Pradesh; total now 53
Special train from Goa to Himachal Pradesh to run on May 13 or 14