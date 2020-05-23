FIR registered after around 150 people participate in procession to bury cow carcass
An FIR has been registered after around 150 people flouted the nationwide lockdown rules to participate in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said.ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 08:29 IST
An FIR has been registered after around 150 people flouted the nationwide lockdown rules to participate in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said. "Around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Aligarh. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident," said Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh.
This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735.
"120 persons have recovered taking the tally of discharged patients to 3,324. The death toll in the state stands at 152 while the active cases are 2,259," the State Health Department said in a release. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIR
- Aligarh
- Uttar Pradesh
- COVID
- State Health Department
ALSO READ
Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,209 to 167,300 - RKI
Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report