Civic body demolishes historic Three Lanterns Pillar in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Municipal Administration has demolished a historic Three Lanterns Pillar here on Friday. The pillar which was constructed during the pre-independent era was the junction of three major roads of the city. With time it became so significant that the road was popularly called 'Three Lanterns Junction by the locals.

The pillar had an emblem carved on it with three lions. It was constructed to provide light for the people travelling during night. The administration is now planning to a new construction on the same spot. (ANI)