Total 1,15,364 samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hrs: ICMR

A total of 1,15,364 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday. As per ICMR's bulletin, a total of 28,34,798 samples of coronavirus have been tested so far.

India on Saturday witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 137 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,720.

Out of the total number of cases, 69,597 are active and 51,784 have been cured/discharged or have migrated.