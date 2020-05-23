In Vadodara, people associated with marriage industry incur losses due to lockdown

The COVID-19 -induced lockdown has hit many sectors of the economy and the marriage industry, with a turnover worth crores, has taken a hit. According to government-imposed lockdown guidelines weddings are allowed but not more than people are allowed to attend and organisers must ensure that guests maintain social distancing at all times.

In Vadodara, weddings are being arranged in temples, with due care to follow social distancing norms. Divyang Brahmakshatriya, who got married recently said: "We have made preparations as per government rules. I would thank the government for granting permission despite the present condition. There were around 20 relatives present at the wedding."

A lot of industries associated with weddings, such as the decorators, hall owners, florists, caterers, photographers, etc, are now without work. "We have requested the government for relief and are waiting for their decision," said Kamlesh Patel, decorator.

During the ongoing fourth phase of lockdown, the Centre has allowed a gathering of not more than 50 persons during wedding ceremonies. Wearing a face mask has also been made mandatory. (ANI)