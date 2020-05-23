Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Vadodara, people associated with marriage industry incur losses due to lockdown

The COVID-19 -induced lockdown has hit many sectors of the economy and the marriage industry, with a turnover worth crores, has taken a hit.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-05-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 12:47 IST
In Vadodara, people associated with marriage industry incur losses due to lockdown
A still from the wedding ceremony held in Vadodara. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 -induced lockdown has hit many sectors of the economy and the marriage industry, with a turnover worth crores, has taken a hit. According to government-imposed lockdown guidelines weddings are allowed but not more than people are allowed to attend and organisers must ensure that guests maintain social distancing at all times.

In Vadodara, weddings are being arranged in temples, with due care to follow social distancing norms. Divyang Brahmakshatriya, who got married recently said: "We have made preparations as per government rules. I would thank the government for granting permission despite the present condition. There were around 20 relatives present at the wedding."

A lot of industries associated with weddings, such as the decorators, hall owners, florists, caterers, photographers, etc, are now without work. "We have requested the government for relief and are waiting for their decision," said Kamlesh Patel, decorator.

During the ongoing fourth phase of lockdown, the Centre has allowed a gathering of not more than 50 persons during wedding ceremonies. Wearing a face mask has also been made mandatory. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

No incident of Sunderbans tigers straying into human habitat during cyclone Amphan: Official

The fencing that separates the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve from the human habitation was damaged in at least three places as cyclone Amphan has ravaged West Bengal but there was no incident of big cats straying into localities, a top forest de...

Number of Covid infections surpasses 300 in Karachi jail

Despite jail authorities speaking of taking adequate measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the total number of virus-infected inmates at Karachi Central Jail has soared past 300, sources at the prison total The Express Tribune on ...

Britain divided over reopening schools as virus rules ease

David Waugh is putting down barrier tape and spraying yellow lines on the ground outside the main door of his school near Manchester. Waugh, who oversees five schools in northwestern England, already has painted yellow arrows to ensure that...

Raj govt to run free buses to to Uttarakhand for ash immersion by families

The Rajasthan government will run free buses to Haridwar and other places in Uttarakhand to facilitate travel of families for ash immersion of their loved ones, officials saidDue to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many grieving families w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020