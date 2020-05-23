Left Menu
7 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; total tally rises to 266

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:26 IST
7 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; total tally rises to 266
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, all from quarantine centers, on Saturday, taking the state's total tally to 266, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Six of the new patients are from Hojai district and were housed in the Sarusajai quarantine center in Guwahati while the seventh patient was in a quarantine center in Dhubri district, he said.

"Seven people are found to be #COVID19 +. 6 of them are from Hojai but are in Sarusajai quarantine center. One is from Dhubri but in quarantine," Sarma tweeted. Of the total 266 COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, 205 are active while 54 patients have recovered, four have died and three have migrated out of the state, he said.

Assam had on Friday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 49 people testing positive. A total of 55,791 samples have been tested so far in seven laboratories in the state, out of which results of 266 persons have returned positive and those of 50,450 have returned negative while the remaining reports are awaited.

