After de-containment, shops reopen in Delhi's Bengali Market

With relaxations given in the fourth phase of lockdown, shops have started to open in New Delhi's Bengali market, the area which was earlier declared a containment zone, has been de-contained.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:39 IST
Shops open in Delhi's Bengali market amid lockdown 4.0. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Now that the shops have started opening, the shopkeepers have also taken precautionary measures, such as providing sanitisers. Customers are also instructed to come to the shop wearing masks and follow social distancing. Shopkeepers said that in order to fight COVID-19, everyone must fight together and support the government.

"As a precautionary measure, we have kept sanitisers and ask the customers to stand at a distance of two meters. If people come without wearing masks, we send them back, and don't provide them with anything," said Deepak Jain, shopkeeper. "The shops should've stayed closed till now, but being a shopkeeper, I would say it's fine. Not many customers are coming even though the shops have opened," added Jain.

"We are taking all the necessary precautions. We sanitise before entering the shops and don't let customers enter the shop most of the time. We don't let people enter without masks. We should follow all guidelines and support the government," said Mahendra Prasad, who works at a dry-cleaning shop. (ANI)

