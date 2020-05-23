Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haleem industry staring at huge losses due to COVID-imposed lockdown

About two lakh workers who work in the Haleem industry are bearing the brunt with eateries in Hyderabad announcing a decision not to serve Haleem, this Ramzan.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:42 IST
Haleem industry staring at huge losses due to COVID-imposed lockdown
Mohammed Abdul Majeed, president of Haleem makers association, while talking to ANI. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

About an estimated two lakh workers who work in the Haleem industry are bearing the brunt with eateries in Hyderabad announcing a decision not to serve Haleem, this Ramzan. Hotel owners association in the city have announced they will not prepare the famed dish on account of corona virus-induced lockdown. The Haleem industry itself is facing huge losses due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and thousands of workers are going without jobs, even in the month of Ramzan.

There are around 6,000 outlets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which sell the non-vegetarian Ramzan delicacy. "This year, the industry has faced losses in crores," Mohammed Abdul Majeed, president of Haleem makers association told ANI. "We are sad that many have lost employment who would work in different haleem making firms this time, due to lockdown," Majeed further said.

Majeed said that around two lakh people work either directly or indirectly for the industry, and around 70,000 people work directly in the haleem industry, and they are now unemployed. "In the process of making haleem, we cannot maintain social distancing, so we all decided that we will not sell haleem this year because people's life is more important than making money. Customers and staff are very important to us," said Mohammed Abdul Majeed.

"We used to eat haleem every year, but this year we are not getting haleem due to the curfew," said Sudhakar Reddy, a local. "There are customers who specially come to Hyderabad from different parts of the country to eat Haleem in Ramadan month. We would send haleem through courier service to different places like Delhi, Bombay, and Kolkata. We would supply to many prominent personalities also," added Majeed.

Majeed further said that he has urged the staff and team to donate as much to the needy and poor. Recently, Haleem production started at a small scale, and the dish is being delivered to people's homes. "We used to get haleem earlier, but now the shop is closed due to lockdown. But they are sending parcels, so I bought one box yesterday," said Mohammed Zakir, local. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Same name mix-up: Guj COVID-19 patient erroneously discharged

In an embarrassing mix-up in Gujarats Ahmedabad, a coronavirus positive man was discharged from hospital on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday. The authorit...

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to misi...

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...

Amid coronavirus and lockdown, Eid festivities lack gaiety

Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020