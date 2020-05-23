Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compared announcements of other countries before comprehensive economic package was announced: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package was announced after comparing announcements of other countries and every country has thought of a basket of measures including fiscal and monetary steps.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:20 IST
Compared announcements of other countries before comprehensive economic package was announced: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking on the economic package that was announced. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package was announced after comparing announcements of other countries and every country has thought of a basket of measures including fiscal and monetary steps. She said the government has come up with measures which will lead to more liquidity in the economy.

"Before announcing the economic package, we've compared every announcement made by different countries before us to see what their package consisted of. Everything has been studied. Every country has brought in a basket of measures-fiscal, monetary, guarantee, central liquidity and so on," Sitharaman said in a video discussion with BJP leader Nalin Kohli. She said other countries have also taken steps to boost liquidity through their central banks and guarantees by the government.

"To think that all other countries have come up with the only outgo from budget and not as though they've underplayed everything else they've done. On the contrary, they have also gone into liquidity being infused both through the central bank and through their own guarantee and other things," she said. She said India has a great advantage in terms of technology.

"We are not at all different from them, the proportion might vary. When developed countries have certain institutions it is possible for them to go through one route and play less on the other route," the Finance Minister said, adding that India has a great advantage in terms of technology and transfer of cash and other things are possible. "That's how through PM Garib Kalyan we could infuse cash into hands of people through their Jan Dhan accounts. We have come with measures which will get more liquidity into the economy," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Amphan toll rises to 86 in West Bengal, CM Banerjee says Cyclone was 'disaster'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that the death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in the state has risen to 86. Death toll rises to 86 due to Cyclone Amphan, said Banerjee.The Chief Minister assured people that every...

Sharp rise in Kolkata vegetable prices as supplies dwindle post cyclone rampage

Vegetable prices have shot up in Kolkata and its adjoining areas as supplies took a hit in West Bengal, which was battered by cyclone Amphan earlier this week. Prices of most vegetables have risen by 20-30 per cent over the last two days, t...

Extend loan automatically to all eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs: FM to banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said banks have been asked to extend loans automatically to eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs -- CBI, CVC and CAG. She said clear instructions have been given in a meeting with CEOs and M...

Odisha to send ODRAF, Fire Services personnel to West Bengal to carry out restoration works

Odisha government has decided to send 500 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force ODRF and Odisha Fire Services to West Bengal for assisting in restoration related activities in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan. Odisha Govt CMOOdisha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020