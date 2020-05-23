Tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45 pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2667 1731 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 319 54 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2344 653 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 219 178 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 177 62 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 12910 6267 231 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 54 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 13273 5880 802 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1076 718 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 186 61 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1489 720 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 323 136 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1959 608 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 794 515 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 43 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 6170 3089 272 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 44582 12583 1517 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1269 497 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2043 1847 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 6657 3260 156 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 15512 7491 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1761 1043 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 175 148 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 173 56 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5735 3324 152 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3332 1221 193 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 125356 52261 3684 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 2700 1021 50 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 125101 and the death toll at 3720. The ministry said that 51784 people have so far recovered from the infection.