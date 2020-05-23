Left Menu
Development News Edition

How we will celebrate Eid with our families this year, ask stranded migrants in Delhi

As Eid, the biggest festival of Muslims, is around the corner, stranded migrants in the national capital queue up outside the screening centre to go to their homes and celebrate the festival with their families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:15 IST
How we will celebrate Eid with our families this year, ask stranded migrants in Delhi
Eid shall be a different one this year because many people may not be able to celebrate the festival with their families due to Lockdown 4.0. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As Eid, the biggest festival of Muslims, is around the corner, stranded migrants in the national capital queue up outside the screening centre to go to their homes and celebrate the festival with their families. Mohammad Jamil, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and madrasa teacher, expressed disappointment over the situation.

"The government should make some arrangements so that we can go to our homes and celebrate Eid with our families. Eid is on Monday and we have to reach home," said Jamil. He said the students in madrasa wish to celebrate Eid with their parents and also requested the government to provide facilities as people are fasting during the festival.

Mohammad Imran, who hails from Gaya in Bihar, said he has been stranded here for two months and has not been provided with adequate food and facilities to stay. "We have been stranded here for two months. There is no arrangement for food. At this time, our fast is going on. We just request the government to deliver foods to our houses," said Imran.

"We have registered ourselves but we have not received any message yet. Our parents are upset. It has been a year since they came here. The children are crying constantly. They want to go to their homes on Eid, but no one is providing any information to us," said Mohammad Adil, also a madrasa teacher. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iran warns US not to interfere with Venezuela oil shipment

Irans president on Saturday warned the United States not to interfere with a shipment of oil bound for Venezuela after the South American nation said it would provide an armed escort for the tankers. In a statement posted on his website, Ha...

Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the hygiene segment by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of CLEAN. The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday,&#160;approved the diversificatio...

Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Ho...

HC suggests DAC, Delhi govt to publish COVID data from hospitals after proper analysis

Delhi High Court has suggested that the Death Audit Committee and Delhi government should publish the data supplied by the government and private hospitals in the national capital only after proper analysis. A division bench of Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020