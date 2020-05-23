How we will celebrate Eid with our families this year, ask stranded migrants in Delhi

As Eid, the biggest festival of Muslims, is around the corner, stranded migrants in the national capital queue up outside the screening centre to go to their homes and celebrate the festival with their families. Mohammad Jamil, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and madrasa teacher, expressed disappointment over the situation.

"The government should make some arrangements so that we can go to our homes and celebrate Eid with our families. Eid is on Monday and we have to reach home," said Jamil. He said the students in madrasa wish to celebrate Eid with their parents and also requested the government to provide facilities as people are fasting during the festival.

Mohammad Imran, who hails from Gaya in Bihar, said he has been stranded here for two months and has not been provided with adequate food and facilities to stay. "We have been stranded here for two months. There is no arrangement for food. At this time, our fast is going on. We just request the government to deliver foods to our houses," said Imran.

"We have registered ourselves but we have not received any message yet. Our parents are upset. It has been a year since they came here. The children are crying constantly. They want to go to their homes on Eid, but no one is providing any information to us," said Mohammad Adil, also a madrasa teacher. (ANI)