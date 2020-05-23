Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants being charged for train tickets, says Kamal Nath

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:32 IST
Migrants being charged for train tickets, says Kamal Nath
Nath also shared a video in which a person can be seen claiming he was charged Rs 575 for a migrant special train going to Darbhanga in Bihar from Bhopal's Habibganj station. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday alleged migrants stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were being charged for train tickets, contrary to claims made by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and here. Nath also shared a video in which a person can be seen claiming he was charged Rs 575 for a migrant special train going to Darbhanga in Bihar from Bhopal's Habibganj station.

"The Centre and the state government are making big claims that special trains are being run to send the migrant workers and the poor home, and that no fare is being charged from them, while the truth is contrary," Nath tweeted on Saturday while sharing a video. In the video, a person is seen stating he was given a token against Rs 575 for each ticket for Darbhanga-bound train from Bhopal's Habibganj station, and that officials said the ticket against this token would be given at the railway station.

"Many such cases have also come up in the past, in which money was realised for the rail tickets. Now, another method has been found by the state to charge for the tickets. This is the picture of Bhopal, where tokens are being given after charging ticket money. The extent of shamelessness - this is their reality," Nath said in another tweet.

On the other hand, state BJP vice president and party MLA Rameshwar Sharma termed the allegation as "politically motivated". "The MP government is not charging any money from any passenger. The Congress is desperate after the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's failed attempt to defame the UP government. This is a conspiracy," Sharma told PTI.

Sharma said this was not the time for politics and Congress should have a constructive approach. No state government official was available for comment.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GoAir to open ticket bookings for May 25-31 after clarity from state govts

Low-cost airline GoAir on Saturday said that it will open its site for ticket bookings for the period May 25-31 after getting clarity from states governments with regard to acceptance of flights. The airline said it does not wish to inconve...

Yoga a powerful tool to improve mental health during COVID crisis

A recent research has pointed out that movement-based yoga can significantly improve mental health during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The new research from the University of South Australia was published in the British Journal of Sports Me...

COVID-19 in TN: Death toll past 100; cases cross 15,000-mark

Eds adding details Chennai, May 23PTI Five people died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the death toll to over 100 as the state is grappling with the contagion witnessing 759 fresh cases, the health department has said. Am...

Trump makes first golf outing since pandemic broke out

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy.On a sunny spring day, Trumps motorcade took him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020