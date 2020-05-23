Left Menu
Jharkhand stresses on boosting immunity migrants to fight COVID-19

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:40 IST
Jharkhand stresses on boosting immunity migrants to fight COVID-19

The Jharkhand government is at present focussing on boosting the immunity of those at quarantine centres by serving nutritious food to help them fight coronavirus infection amid a surge in cases following the return of migrant workers to the state. The deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the 24 districts in the state are periodically monitoring the quarantine centres in this regard, an official statement said.

Focus is being given on serving nutritious food to the people at the quarantine centres to boost their immunity to fight the disease, it said. Of the 323 cases of COVID-19 detected in the state, 158 are migrant workers.

They are being served watermelon, eggs and bananas along with regular meals, the government said. Meanwhile, the AYUSH Department in Gumla district said that it has formulated a decoction that would boost the immunity of people against COVID-19.

The ayurvedic decoction would soon be made available to all migrant workers and other people in quarantine centres in the district, it said. The decoction, made with a mixture of four main ingredients -- basil, cinnamon, dry ginger and peppercorns, would help prevent the virus and taking it two-three times daily could boost immunity, it said.

Stating that under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren several efforts have been undertaken in the fight against coronavirus, the government said that "social policing" has been introduced to create awareness among migrant workers regarding the infection. "A large number of migrant workers are returning home.

Through 'social policing', (designated) people are visiting their house to make them aware (of COVID-19). Unless people are aware of coronavirus, it is not possible to save them (from the disease)," it said. The designated people are village heads, panchayat chiefs, anganwadi workers, guards, members of school committees and teachers, among others.

The efforts of the state government in the battle against COVID-19 reflect in Jharkhand's mortality rate being 0.93 per cent, while the recovery rate is 42.10 per cent, it said..

