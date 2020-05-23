Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: 3 held, 747 vehicles penalised and 10 seized, says Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:47 IST
Lockdown: 3 held, 747 vehicles penalised and 10 seized, says Noida Police

Three people were arrested and 10 vehicles impounded while another 747 penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continued due to the pandemic.

"Two FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violation and three people arrested. A total of 1,721 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 747 of them, while another 10 were impounded," police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

While shops and parks have reopened, metro rail services, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, assembly halls and others spaces like these continue to remain closed as the lockdown got extended till May 31, officials said. Stadiums and sports complexes can reopen but no audience will be allowed there, while all sorts of cultural, political, religious, educational or any similar congregations are completely banned, they added.

People's movement outdoors between 7 pm and 7 am is strictly prohibited except for essential works, while officials have cautioned people over 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak. As of Saturday, 323 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths, while 221 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GoAir to open ticket bookings for May 25-31 after clarity from state govts

Low-cost airline GoAir on Saturday said that it will open its site for ticket bookings for the period May 25-31 after getting clarity from states governments with regard to acceptance of flights. The airline said it does not wish to inconve...

Spike in stubble burning incidents in Punjab

Punjab witnessed over 12,000 incidents of stubble burning in the last five week, which is more than the number of crop burning incidents reported in 2018 and 2019 in the same period, officials said on Saturday. From April 15 to May 23 this ...

Players have improved under my charge: India U-17 coach Dennerby

India U-17 womens football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Saturday said his wards have made improvements in fitness and the technical aspects, departments that were found wanting when he took over. The 60-year-old Dennerby was appointed...

Govt looks at dedicated NCLT benches for insolvency, Companies Act-related matters

In view of a huge backlog of cases at the NCLT, the government will start identifying benches to specifically deal with insolvency and Companies Act-related matters, an official in the corporate affairs ministry said on Saturday. In this re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020