Bihar bound Shramik Special train carrying 1,520 passengers departs from Bengaluru

A Shramik Special train carrying 1,520 passengers departed from the Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station on Saturday. According to the South Western Railway, the train is bound for Katihar district in Bihar.

Earlier, Chief Minsiter BS Yeddiyurappa stated that the Karnataka government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective states by Shramik Special trains up to May 31. The Railways is running the special trains after Home Ministry granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)