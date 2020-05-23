Odisha allows home delivery of liquor, introduces 50pc 'COVID Fee'

The Odisha government on Saturday allowed home delivery of liquor and introduced a 50- per cent 'COVID Fee' on all types of foreign liquor and beer, an official said. He said the existing ON and OFF shop licensees situated in areas other than containment zones and shopping malls will be allowed to make home delivery from Sunday, following the amendment of relevant provisions under the Odisha Excise Rules, 2017.

However, no excise licensee will be allowed to sell liquor across the counter or in their premise. Liquor outlets across the state were since the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

The additional fee will be applicable on MRPs of 2019-20 fiscal. "The additional revenue generated will go towards meeting the expenses incurred by the state government in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and other related activities," the official said.

On the modalities of the home delivery, the Odisha government said it can be taken up by retailers directly and also through reputed food aggregators, standard technology platforms, delivery service providers and others acting as retail aggregators. The aggregators can be engaged by retailers only after they obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Excise Commissioner, the official said.

Normal timing for home delivery would be between 7 am and 6 pm. The delivery boys will have to adhere to safety and health guidelines like social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, he added.