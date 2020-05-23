Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spike in stubble burning incidents in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:01 IST
Spike in stubble burning incidents in Punjab

Punjab witnessed over 12,000 incidents of stubble burning in the last five week, which is more than the number of crop burning incidents reported in 2018 and 2019 in the same period, officials said on Saturday. From April 15 to May 23 this year, 12,574 wheat stubble burning incidents were reported in the state, as per satellite data provided by Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

In the corresponding period in 2018 and 2019, 11,110 and 10,357 crop burning incidents were reported respectively, as per the remote sensing data. On Saturday, 730 wheat straw burning incidents were reported in the state which exceeds the number of burning incidents on the same day in 2018 and 2019 by 117 and 243 incidents.

Moga district at 1,153 reported the most number of wheat stubble burning incidents, followed by Amritsar at 1,099, Bathinda at 1,056 and Ferozepur at 1,039. Mohali at 30 saw the lowest number of burning incidents. Stubble burning is the intentional setting afire of straw stubble that remains after wheat is harvested. However, it is known to harm the environment and reduce the quality of the soil.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay "safe"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday. In his daily briefing o...

Nationals nix virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals canceled plans for a virtual World Series ring presentation at the request of the players. The players collectively decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited, the te...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Queensland government halts work on 2032 Olympics bid to deal with COVIDSenior international Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday he supports a decision by Queenslands state gov...

LG extends greetings on the Eid-ul-Fitr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday conveyed heartiest congratulations to people of the Union Territory on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, the Lt Governor urged the people to celebr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020