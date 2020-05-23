Rajasthan police officer suicide triggers demand for CBI probe

A senior police officer in Rajasthan was found hanging from the ceiling of his government residence in Churu district on Saturday, and his family members have demanded a CBI probe into the circumstances that led to his alleged suicide. The body of Vishnu Dutt, the SHO of Rajgarh police station, was found Saturday morning.

As soon as the news spread, a large number of people gathered outside the police station. Dutt was popular among the public and the police department for his honesty and work, locals said. A little later, a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat purportedly between him and an activist had gone viral on social media in which the SHO was talking about applying for volunteer retirement because "attempts were being made to trap him in dirty politics".

It was not clear when the chat happened. His family members and relatives demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and also said that the suicide note Dutt wrote to be made public.

"The post-mortem has not to be done so far as senior officers and family members are holding talks over the issue," the police control room said. DGP Bhupendra Singh said Dutt was one of the best officers of the force and his death has hurt the entire police. He ordered the investigation be transferred to the CID.

"Investigation has been started by senior officers of CID (Crime Branch). The officers have been instructed to complete the investigation as soon as possible," the DGP said. Singh said some people were trying to mislead others over the incident and it "was unfair". "Spreading unnecessary confusion is an insult to that brave officer," he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia also expressed grief. BJP leaders demanded a fair inquiry into the matter.

"My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Vishnu Vishnoi Inspector of Rajasthan Police. His services in Rajasthan Police have been notable. His service and devotion will always be remembered," Gehlot tweeted. Former CM Raje said the incident has put a big question mark on the system of Congress government.

"The state government should immediately investigate the matter and remove the veil from the reality behind the incident," she said. BJP state president Satish Poonia asked Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Churu MP Rahul Kaswan to go to Rajgarh.

Rathore said in a statement that a judicial inquiry should be ordered by the government. He said an FIR should be lodged against the politicians and police officers who abetted the suicide.