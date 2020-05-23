Amid lockdown, Eid to be celebrated on Monday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Bukhari also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes.

A meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, was held here during the day. After the meeting it was announced that the moon was not sighted in Delhi and there was also no report from any part of the country, a statement from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said. Maulana Muizuddin, secretary of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, declared that the first Shawwal falls on May 25, therefore Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

Jaimiat Ulema-e-Hind appealed to people to adhere to social distancing and lockdown guidelines of the governments and stay at home to offer Eid namaz. This will be perhaps the first time that there will no mass namaz at mosques and idgahs across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. PTI VIT PR ZMN