After lockdown relaxed, LG visits railway station, Jammu city areas

After lockdown relaxed, LG visits railway station, Jammu city areasPTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:08 IST
Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday visited the railway station and markets in Jammu city to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation post the lockdown relaxation. At the railway station, Murmu took stock of the facilities provided to JK residents being brought home in special trains, an official spokesman said.
He said Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan briefed the LG about the process of sampling of the returnees and told him that about 9,000 people in 10 special trains have returned so far. The LG said there should be strict implementation of all SoPs during de-boarding, sampling, and further travel of the returnees to their districts, according to an official statement.
"Focus on coordination across all levels so that the whole process goes on smoothly," he added. Later, the LG visited prominent places and markets across the Jammu city to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation post relaxation of lockdown restrictions on May 20.
He asked officers to continue making efforts to keep people aware about COVID-19 risks, the spokesman said.
