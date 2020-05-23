Those coming to Punjab will undergo 14-day mandatory home quarantine: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that all those coming to the State through any means -- domestic flights, trains or buses -- would have to undergo compulsory home quarantine for 14 days. "Screening of those entering the state would be done at all state and district border entry points, as well as at railway stations and airports. Those found symptomatic will be sent to institutional quarantine, while others would have to undergo mandatory 2-week home quarantine," Singh said in Saturday's edition of his FB Live programme called '#AskCaptain'.

The CM said there is a likelihood of infection coming here from the people returning from other countries and States, but the State is taking no chances and has made elaborate arrangements for their testing and quarantine. Five flights have come today, and a total of 20,000 people are expected to come from other countries on 88 flights, while 60,000 are expected from other States. "I will not let this infection spread any further in Punjab," he asserted.

Of the total 2,028 confirmed cases in the State, 1,819 had fully recovered, he said, expressing the confidence that the 200 patients under treatment would also be fine soon. "There is no patient who is on oxygen support with only one patient on ventilator support," he disclosed. As far as the high recovery rate is concerned, he said it has been possible only by strict discipline by Punjabis in following all social distancing norms.

"It was unfortunate, however, that 39 people died in the State, with many more deaths reported nationwide," he said. Chief Minister Singh said the success of Punjab's strategy is evident from its slowest doubling rate of 86 days against the national average of 14 days. (ANI)