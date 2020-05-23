52 new cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

Fifty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1813.

A media bulletin from the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Telangana said, "52 COVID-19 positive cases and 25 cured/discharged in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1813, including 1068 cured/discharged."

Today one new death was reported due to COVID-19 taking the total deaths in the state to 49. (ANI)