J-K sends over 13,000 stranded migrant workers to native states
Jammu and Kashmir Government has so far sent back 13,120 migrant workers stranded in different parts of the Union Territory in special trains from Katra.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:36 IST
This includes over 2200 migrant workers who left by a special train to Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh today.
An official release said several Shramik special trains have left for Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh since May 19 from Katra Railway Station. (ANI)
