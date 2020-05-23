Woman, daughter killed as car falls into gorge in Chamoli

Woman, daughter killed as car falls into gorge in ChamoliPTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:40 IST
A woman and her daughter were killed, while her husband and son sustained injuries, when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Saturday, officials said. The accident took place near Narayanbagad on Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway killing the 16-year-old girl on the spot, the Disaster Management department officials said.
Later, her mother also died at Karnaprayag government hospital, they said. The two injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officials added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Chamoli
- Narayanbagad
- Karnaprayag
ALSO READ
Combating COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM meets Hotel Association officials, assures all possible help
Buddha Vatika inaugurated at FRI in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand: Buddha Vatika inaugurated at research wing of state forest department in Haldwani
Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand today
Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 67