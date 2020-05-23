Left Menu
Vande Bharat Mission: 177 passengers arrive in Kochi from Oman

A repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman, under Vande Bharat Mission, landed at Cochin International Airport on Saturday with 177 passengers.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:55 IST
One of the passengers, from a repatriation flight from Muscat which landed at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

A repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman, under Vande Bharat Mission, landed at Cochin International Airport on Saturday with 177 passengers. Indian Embassy in Oman said that the first leg of second phase of Vande Bharat Mission from Oman has been successfully completed.

"Phase 2 (first leg) of Vande Bharat Mission from Oman successfully completed. 11 Flight 1970 Passengers 18 States and UTs of India," Indian Embassy in Oman wrote on Twitter. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said during a press conference that more than 20,000 Indian citizens have been brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat mission so far.

The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission started from May 16. (ANI)

