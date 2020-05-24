Left Menu
Telangana govt will stand by weavers during Covid-19 crisis: Minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday decided to release the weaver's money accrued under the 'Thrift Scheme' (Nethannaku Cheyutha) well before the lock-in period of three years in the wake of the increasing crisis due to coronavirus.

Updated: 24-05-2020 11:27 IST
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao along with the offials in Hyderabad on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday decided to release the weaver's money accrued under the 'Thrift Scheme' (Nethannaku Cheyutha) well before the lock-in period of three years in the wake of the increasing crisis due to coronavirus. The minister instructed the officials to ensure money goes into the hands of the weavers at the earliest.

"The weavers have saved Rs 31 crores and the government added Rs 62 Crore as its share in the scheme. By implementing this decision, about 26500 weavers in the State will benefit financially," he said. Each weaver now can access an amount anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,25,000.

The government will also release another Rs. 1.18 crore to the weavers who are enrolled under cooperative societies which have enrolled and completed an earlier savings scheme. "The government has not only allocated major share in the budget but has also initiated various programs and schemes to create a demand for their products," Rao added.

During the meeting with the officials, Ro also reviewed the status of the production of Bathukamma sarees. He also reviewed the works of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and Hyderabad Pharma City. (ANI)

