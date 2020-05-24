One killed, another critical after gas leak at Pune sugar factory

One labourer has been killed and another one is in critical condition after being affected by a gas leak while cleaning a tank at Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati in Pune.

"Yesterday 13 workers of Baramati Sugar factory became unconscious after a gas tank they were cleaning leaked. One labourer died in the hospital at about 2:30 am while another one is undergoing treatment," said Vijay Vabale, Managing Director of Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati Pune.

More details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)