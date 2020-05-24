Left Menu
508 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, count reaches 13,418

508 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 13,418 in the national capital on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:18 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

508 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 13,418 in the national capital on Sunday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Minister said, "Delhi has reported 508 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases are 13,418 out of which 6,617 are active cases." "In the last 24 hours, 273 people have recovered. A total of 6,540 people have recovered so far. There was no death in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus stands at 261 in the city," Jain added.

On being asked about the preparation as COVID-19 cases are surging, the Minister said that the government has sufficient beds for patients and is further increasing them. "As of now, we have sufficient beds in hospitals for patients. The government wants that there should be double the number of beds as against the total number of patients. We are increasing the beds," Jain said. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

