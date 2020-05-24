Sion Friends Circle provides study materials to needy children amid lockdown 4.0

Amid the ongoing lockdown, Sion Friends Circle group provided study materials to the poor and needy children in Mumbai. Due to the lockdown, the children were unable to attend school and did not have access to online study materials, and so the group decided to distribute study materials among them. The group has distributed study materials to around 500 poor children so far.

"We don't know when this lockdown will end. Some schools have started online courses and people who have access to electronic gadgets attend, but here people don't have any means to access online courses, nor do they have access to stationery, so our team decided to help such students to continue with their studies," said Ashok Kurmi, a member of Sion Friends Circle. "We started this two to three days back, and we have reached people via social media platforms asking them to inform us of such people so that we can help them," he added.

"Till things start, children will start studying here, and we are thankful," said the mother of one child. (ANI)