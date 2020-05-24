Baby sold by parents for Rs 22,000 rescued in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI): A two-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 22,000, has been rescued by the police here on Sunday. Citing preliminary investigation, the police said the couple allegedly sold their baby on Saturday night, their second child born around two months ago "due to some financial problems and also due to the drinking habit" of the baby's father.

However, the baby's mother told police that her husband, who was addicted to drinking, was responsible for selling their child, the police said Acting on a tip-off, a police team recovered the baby from a woman-buyer and handed over the baby to the Child Welfare Committee, a police official told PTI. "The couple sold the baby for Rs 22,000 to a woman, who stays in their neighbourhood and it seems she wanted to give the child to her sister who had no issues. The couple also signed on a bond paper and handed over the baby to the woman on Saturday night," the police official said.

The woman was nabbed on Sunday while she was taking the baby to a hospital, the official said adding the baby's parents and the woman buyer were detained and efforts were on to nab three other absconding accused who had signed as witnesses on the bond paper..