Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyover, underpass to be inaugurated tomorrow in Hyderabad: KTR

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday informed that a flyover and a vehicle underpass (VUP) constructed under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) will be inaugurated here tomorrow.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:48 IST
Flyover, underpass to be inaugurated tomorrow in Hyderabad: KTR
Image Source: Twitter handle of Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday informed that a flyover and a vehicle underpass (VUP) constructed under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) will be inaugurated here tomorrow.

"While we continue to develop irrigation infra for farmers, Telangana Govt also has been focused on improving urban infrastructure. Will be inaugurating two latest outcomes of SRDP at LB Nagar tomorrow. Kamineni junction RHS 940m flyover and LB Nagar junction LHS 519m VUP," KTR tweeted today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-U.S. takes aim at the power behind Venezuela's Maduro: his first lady

Four years ago, a bit player in the Venezuelan leadership was arrested in Colombia and extradited to the United States to face drug charges. He proved to be an important catch. The man, Yazenky Lamas, worked as a bodyguard for the person wi...

CDEC Gaming win opener at ESL One Birmingham - China

Qualifier CDEC Gaming scored a 2-1 win over EHOME on Tuesday on the opening day of the ESL One Birmingham Online tournaments China event. Eight teams are competing for a 55,000 prize pool. Group A features PSG.LGD, Royal Never Give Up, Team...

Italy records 117 new coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 117 on Wednesday, against 78 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases climbed to 584 from 397 on Tuesday. The total death toll since the outbr...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. preparing criminal indictment against wife of Venezuela's Maduro - sources

The United States is preparing to charge the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in coming months with crimes that could include drug trafficking and corruption, four people familiar with the case told Reuters.If Washington goes ahe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020