Maximum temperature likely to recede from May 28 onwards: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that maximum temperatures would likely recede from May 28 onwards due to the Western Disturbance and east-west trough. "Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorms from 28th-30th May, maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from 28th onwards," The IMD tweeted.

In a second tweet, the IMD added: "Substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from 29th May. Under favorable wind conditions over parts of central India, heatwave conditions also likely to reduce from these areas from 29th May." Naresh Kumar, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that Churu, which is also known as the gateway to the Thar Desert, recorded 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.