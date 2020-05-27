Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remembering KPS Gill, a man behind India's successful counter-insurgency strategies

In the late 1980s, India appeared to be at the cusp of disintegration, with a multiplicity of insurgencies raging - at a peak in Punjab, in multiple states of the Northeast, a raging Maoist movement across wide swathes of territory from Andhra Pradesh in the South to the Nepal border in Bihar, and an abrupt descent into chaos in Jammu & Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:13 IST
Remembering KPS Gill, a man behind India's successful counter-insurgency strategies
K.P.S. Gill (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In late 1980s, India appeared to be on the cusp of disintegration, with a multiplicity of insurgencies raging - at a peak in Punjab, in multiple states of the Northeast, a raging Maoist movement across wide swathes of territory from Andhra Pradesh in the South to the Nepal border in Bihar, and an abrupt descent into chaos in Jammu & Kashmir. In Tamil Nadu, Sri Lankan terrorists of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam had entrenched themselves, running a flourishing network of organised crime and mobilising local sympathisers to raise an incipient demand for a unified Tamil state spanning the Palk Strait.

As we look at the defeated and degraded insurgencies across India today, the nation must recall its debt to the one man who made this possible - K.P.S. Gill, best known as the man who, as Director General of the Punjab Police, stamped out the Khalistani insurgency from the state. The generation that experienced the terror in Punjab is now aging, or has passed.

Later generations have little knowledge or understanding of that age, and intervening decades of motivated myth-making have brought many to believe that the insurgency in Punjab was not particularly severe, was defeated by the 'people's will', or withered away because it lost Pakistani support. Each of these is a manifest falsehood promoted by those who were defeated, on the one hand, and those who seek to diminish the astonishing victory that was engineered in the Punjab under Gill's command, on the other. As Chief Minister Amarinder Singh recalls, "When he took over Punjab Police reins, it was a force of shattered men, who would shut down police stations after sunset for fear of terrorists."

Gill took that 'shattered police force' and inspired the Police leadership and forced to construct a counter-insurgency victory unparalleled in history. The defeat of Khalistani terrorism not only restored peace in Punjab, it halted the separatist and anti-state momentum across the country.

For had Punjab succumbed, every fissiparous movement in existence - and others that would certainly then have emerged - would have grown infinitely in strength, even as a weakening Centre would progressively fall apart. Gill not only saved Punjab for India, he saved India from disintegration.

Gill's monumental achievements in Punjab have eclipsed his extraordinary contributions as a Police officer in Assam. During the Indo-China war of 1962, as a large Chinese force advanced across the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru virtually admitted defeat to announce over All India Radio, "My heart goes out to the People of Assam," panic set in across the State, Police leaders and administrators abandoned their posts and fled the Northeast with their families. But Gill, as Superintendent of Police at Tezpur, an area which was thought to be under imminent threat of being overrun by the Chinese, stood firm, refusing even to evacuate his wife and two young children. He raised an irregular force, training and arming citizen volunteers to mount a resistance against what was then thought to be the looming Chinese occupation. That did not come to pass, but the people of the Northeast (at that time, NEFA and Assam) remember this lone act of courage at a time of enveloping cravenness.

In Assam, again, he is remembered for his unique and firm actions against near unchecked waves of illegal migration from then - East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). And when the Assam agitation against these "outsiders" exploded, bringing with it the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) insurgency, it was Gill who fought at the extensive frontlines of another war within India's borders that had pushed one of its states to the very edge of collapse.

And in 2002, after a full two months of murderous rioting and a collapse of Policing across the State, when Gill was sent to Gujarat to restore order to the situation, he brought mass violence to an end within a week and an end even to occasional incidents within a month. Gill's 'Punjab model' of counter-insurgency influenced Police leaderships in other theatres of strife, contributing directly to the defeat of the ethnic militancy in Tripura and of the Maoists in Andhra Pradesh.

Little of this is remembered today. Even less is known of Gill's prolific intellectual contribution and his efforts to establish rigour in counter-terrorism and security studies in India. After his retirement he wrote eloquently on issues relating to terrorism, insurgency, policing and politics, often changing the most fundamental contours of the prevailing discourse. "A nation that does not honour its heroes," it has been said, "will not long endure". On this, his third death anniversary, India salutes K.P.S. Gill.

K.P.S. Gill (December 29, 1934 - May 26, 2017) (ANI)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

IOA forms 11-member annual grant and affiliation committee

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday constituted an 11-member committee led by Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwala to monitor annual grant and affiliation fee of its members for the 2020-2021 cycle. Besides Suma...

Bengaluru Central University will be developed at Rs 150 cr

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said that the Bengaluru Central Universitys campus will be developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore. After chairing a review meeting of the University, the DCM, who is also in-char...

England's test and trace programme to launch on Thursday

A COVID-19 test and trace service will launch in England on Thursday to help the loosening of lockdown measures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.From tomorrow there is a new test and trace operation which will change peoples lives and whi...

Reports: Xyp9x taking leave from Astralis

Andreas Xyp9x Hojsleth became the second major loss to Astralis, with multiple outlets reporting Xyp9x was taking a leave of which the nature and length arent yet known. Astralis next plays June 9, and Danny zonic Sorensen will be the prima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020