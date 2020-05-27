Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:37 IST
New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DES15 UKD-VIRUS-GIRL Girl dies of snake bite at quarantine centre in U'khand Nainital: A six-year-old girl died of snake bite at a quarantine centre in the district following which three persons have been booked, a senior official said. .

DES4 UP-TRAIN-MIGRANT Migrant dies on board Shramik train Ballia (UP): A 58-year-old migrant was found dead on board the Shramik special train here, police said on Wednesday. . DES11 UP-CHAUDHARY Central, state govts should apologise to nation for migrant workers' conditions: SP leader Ballia (UP): Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramgovind Chaudhary asked the central and state governments on Wednesday to study the apex court order on the condition of migrant labourers and apologise to the nation for pushing them to such a sorry state of affairs. .

DES16 JK-VIRUS-HORSE COVID-19: Horse which ferries its owner from Kashmir to Rajouri placed under 'home quarantine' Jammu: A horse which ferried its owner from Kashmir to Rajouri district of the Jammu region was placed under "home quarantine" by isolating him from the rest of animals amid the coronavirus scare. . DEL17 RJ-VIRUS CASES Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 109 new cases of the virus, an official said. .

DES17 UP-LOCUSTS Jhansi on alert against locusts, fire brigade ready to spray insecticide Jhansi (UP): Fire brigade vehicles loaded with insecticide were on standby in this district on Wednesday after an alert that a swarm of locusts could cross over from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. . DES9 UP-CONG-GURJAR Senior Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar condemns arrest of Ajay Kumar Lallu Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh Dheeraj Gurjar on Wednesday came to the defence of UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, terming his arrest as political ill-will. .

DES19 HR-SPEAKER-ASSEMBLY Yet to get full share in assembly building: Hry speaker; Pb counterpart says not a inch due Chandigarh: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the state has not been given its full share in the assembly building since its creation over 50 years ago, a charge refuted by his Punjab counterpart Rana K P Singh who claimed that 'not an inch was due'. . DES10 PB-CONG-JAKHAR Punjab Cong chief asks party leaders to join online campaign on May 28 Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday appealed to party leaders and workers to join an online campaign on May 28 to demand from the Centre that Rs 10,000 be deposited in the accounts of poor families..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

'Safdarjung Hospital sends reports to death audit committee on 52 fatalities in last 2 months'

The Safdarjung Hospital has submitted reports to the Delhi governments death audit committee on 52 fatalities that took place at the facility in the last two months, official sources said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arv...

Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine in Hry: Home Minister Vij

Not wearing masks or spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 500 and the offender will have to pay it in cash at the spot, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday. Block development and panchayat officers, tehsildar and ...

KPIT Q4 net profit rises 23.3 pc to Rs 38.1 cr

Tech firm KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 23.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.1 crore in March 2020 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT said in a regulatory filing...

Putin, Saudi crown price agree on further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further close coordination on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.They also both noted the importance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020