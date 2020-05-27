New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DES15 UKD-VIRUS-GIRL Girl dies of snake bite at quarantine centre in U'khand Nainital: A six-year-old girl died of snake bite at a quarantine centre in the district following which three persons have been booked, a senior official said. .

DES4 UP-TRAIN-MIGRANT Migrant dies on board Shramik train Ballia (UP): A 58-year-old migrant was found dead on board the Shramik special train here, police said on Wednesday. . DES11 UP-CHAUDHARY Central, state govts should apologise to nation for migrant workers' conditions: SP leader Ballia (UP): Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramgovind Chaudhary asked the central and state governments on Wednesday to study the apex court order on the condition of migrant labourers and apologise to the nation for pushing them to such a sorry state of affairs. .

DES16 JK-VIRUS-HORSE COVID-19: Horse which ferries its owner from Kashmir to Rajouri placed under 'home quarantine' Jammu: A horse which ferried its owner from Kashmir to Rajouri district of the Jammu region was placed under "home quarantine" by isolating him from the rest of animals amid the coronavirus scare. . DEL17 RJ-VIRUS CASES Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 109 new cases of the virus, an official said. .

DES17 UP-LOCUSTS Jhansi on alert against locusts, fire brigade ready to spray insecticide Jhansi (UP): Fire brigade vehicles loaded with insecticide were on standby in this district on Wednesday after an alert that a swarm of locusts could cross over from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. . DES9 UP-CONG-GURJAR Senior Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar condemns arrest of Ajay Kumar Lallu Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh Dheeraj Gurjar on Wednesday came to the defence of UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, terming his arrest as political ill-will. .

DES19 HR-SPEAKER-ASSEMBLY Yet to get full share in assembly building: Hry speaker; Pb counterpart says not a inch due Chandigarh: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the state has not been given its full share in the assembly building since its creation over 50 years ago, a charge refuted by his Punjab counterpart Rana K P Singh who claimed that 'not an inch was due'. . DES10 PB-CONG-JAKHAR Punjab Cong chief asks party leaders to join online campaign on May 28 Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday appealed to party leaders and workers to join an online campaign on May 28 to demand from the Centre that Rs 10,000 be deposited in the accounts of poor families..