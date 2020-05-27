Left Menu
Delhi-Ghaziabad border witnesses traffic congestion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:56 IST
The Delhi-Ghaziabad border witnessed traffic congestion on Wednesday as authorities maintained a strict vigil allowing movement of only those vehicles possessing e-passes and engaged in essential services after the Uttar Pradesh district sealed its border. Due to checking of commuters' passes, the traffic moved at a slow pace, said Deputy Superintendent of Ghaziabad Police Rakesh Mishra

"Those trying to cross the border without valid passes have not been allowed to enter Delhi," he said. The Ghaziabad administration sealed the borders again from Monday night to check the rising graph of COVID-19 cases in the district. On the Delhi side, the police said people engaged in essential services are being allowed to move with authentic passes. Doctors, police personnel, paramedical staff and media persons are also being allowed to move across the borders with their ID cards. "We are issuing challans to the commuters who do not have valid movement pass and are sending them back to their homes. Challans have also been issued to those persons who have movement passes but not putting masks on their faces," Traffic Inspector-2 Ghaziabad B P Gupta said. Apart from these, two persons are not allowed on a motorcycle. If someone violates this, then challan will be issued to him. The fine for first-time offenders is Rs 200, and for the second violation, it will be increased to Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for the third time, police said. "The traffic is smooth and we are not facing any difficulty as most of the people, who are not obeying the rules, are accepting their mistakes and cooperating with police," Gupta said. Abhi, a resident of Trilokpur, was riding his motorcycle without mask, said, "I know I have committed a mistake. I had my mask but I forget it in my car and the car is in a service centre. I will not do it again." Police issued him a challan and also gave him a mask.

