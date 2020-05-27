Skill mapping yields results, UP industrial units seek to employ 5 lakh migrant workers

The exercise to map skills of migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh amid the COVID-19 lockdown has yielded “encouraging” results with industrial units seeking to employ 5 lakh labourers, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Till Sunday, around 25 lakh migrants, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to the state The Uttar Pradesh government started the process of profiling migrant labourers on the basis of their skills to help them get employment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated a survey in all industrial units for creating job opportunities, the spokesman said. He said the chief minister has also instructed that opportunities be created for one to 10 workers in various industrial units.

“The first demand for five lakh workers is encouraging. The industrial units of the state have come to provide employment for all migrant workers in the state,” the spokesman said. The government is assessing the demand for skilled and non-skilled manpower from all industrial units in the state, he said. The chief minister has also instructed officials that entrepreneurs should be provided with all facility and the supply chain should be cleared so that industrial units can start functioning at the earliest, the spokesman said.

“We are also arranging for training of migrant workers in industrial units and plans are that the labourers should get stipend too,” he said..